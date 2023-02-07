Barcelona target “ostracised” by Atletico Madrid ahead of summer move

Despite selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona did not sign anyone during the January transfer window, but not for the lack of trying.

Numerous names were linked, but ultimately none were able to be brought it by club officials. Before the Depay deal was confirmed, there was talk of a swap deal involving winger Yannick Carrasco.

However, that didn’t materialise, but reports emerged that Barca could sign the Belgian international in the summer for “less than €20m” having agreed a clause with Atleti following the completion of Depay’s transfer.

Since the Dutchman joined Atleti, Carrasco has seen his minutes slashed, despite Depay not having replaced him in the squad. Instead, Thomas Lemar has been the one operating in Carrasco’s usual position, and Sport state that the club are punishing him for his willingness to leave.

Carrasco is unlikely to be at Atleti next season, and Diego Simeone is not playing him as a result. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian does join Barcelona, although he has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Image via Getty