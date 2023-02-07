Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th

After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years.

Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly brought fans back to the Camp Nou, with the average attendance for Barca home matches this season sitting at 82,825, which ranks highest among clubs in Europe, according to information from Transfermarkt.

❗️Barça is the team in Europe with the best audience attendance (82,825) at Camp Nou. Xavi's Barça has attracted the most spectators, surpassing Guardiola's or Lucho’s in terms of average spectators. @CatalunyaRadio #FCB 🏟️🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/h3hPMf1S2H — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) February 7, 2023

German duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich sit second and third respectively, with Manchester United in fourth. Real Madrid are only in sixth, just ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos have averaged 56,991 fans this season, just over two thousand more than Atleti.

🚨 In comparison with other clubs: • BVB (81,106)

• Bayern (75,005)

• United (74,176)

• Arsenal (60,175)

• Madrid (56,991)

• Atleti (54,798)

• City (53,185)

• PSG (46,182)

• Valencia (40,429)

• Juventus (37,638)

• Chelsea (35,949) @transfermarkt #FCB 🏟️ https://t.co/4ZiyjlXa5n — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) February 7, 2023

It should be noted that the Camp Nou is the largest stadium in Europe, with a capacity of 99,354. Nevertheless, it shows that Xavi has managed to bring fans back to the club, and it is certainly an exciting time to be a Barcelona fan right now.