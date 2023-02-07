Barcelona open negotiations for wonderkid dubbed as the “Brazilian Luis Suarez”

Luis Suarez was one of the best strikers in modern history for Barcelona. In 304 matches for the Blaugrana, the Uruguayan scored a remarkable 209 goals, and was a part of the infamous “MSN” trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Suarez was an undoubted success at Barca, and the La Liga leaders are in the process of negotiations to bring in a player of a similar ilk to the striker. Sport report that club officials have begun negotiations with Athletico Paranaense over a summer move for Vitor Roque, who has been dubbed the “Brazilian Luis Suarez”.

Barca have been tracking Roque for months, and are huge admirers of the 17-year-old, who is currently starring for his nation at the U20 Sudamericano tournament in Colombia. Real Madrid have been linked with the teenager in the past, but it is their El Clasico rivals who are favourites to secure his signature.

Barcelona’s financial situation is likely to make negotiations difficult with the Brazilian club, but they are determined to sign one of the brightest talents in South America.