Atletico Madrid to return to pursuit of French free agent forward in the summer

Atletico Madrid brought in Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the summer, but they are set to return to the market for another forward in the market.

Marca admit that the number of forwards at the club may be a stumbling block, with Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and now Memphis on the books, as well as Joao Felix potentially returning on loan.

However Atletico do intend to return for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram in the summer. The French World Cup finalist has turned down renewal offers from Gladbach and is set to leave as a free agent. Atleti did attempt to bring him in this winter, before turning their attentions Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias and then Memphis. Yet Gladbach demanded €15m for his exit in the winter.

The two other factors that will potentially impede his joining Atleti are salary and competition. Likely to demand a large signing fee, Atletico are unlikely to be able to offer as large a bonus as some other clubs. Equally, Bayern Munich are said to be interested in Thuram too.

What Los Colchoneros can potentially offer Thuram, depending on how Diego Simeone wants to set up his side next season, they might be able to offer Thuram a starting role. Thuram has shades of Morata in his game, although is more physical and more capable of playing out wide. It is a profile Simeone likes, but Morata has been unable to convert enough chances to make him a crucial part of the team.