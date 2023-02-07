Atletico Madrid preparing summer move for Paris Saint-Germain defender

Despite still competing for the Champions League places in La Liga this campaign, Atletico Madrid already appear to be preparing for next season.

Marcus Thuram is being lined up for a move when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in the summer, with the same applying to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. Atleti look set to keep up the French theme when they move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, according to Todofichajes.

Head coach Diego Simeone may not be at Atletico Madrid next season, but that is unlikely to deter club officials from making moves, who are keen to improve the team’s defence. Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join on a free transfer when his Leicester City contract expires, but Kimpembe may follow his through the door.

With several players expected to leave Atleti in the summer, including Barcelona target Yannick Carrasco, it promises to be a busy transfer window for Los Rojiblancos as they look to improve on this season’s showing.

Image via Getty