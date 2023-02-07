Atletico Madrid given less than 350 tickets by Real Madrid for La Liga fixture

The Madrid derby is always an eagerly anticipated event, with both teams desperate to defeat their city rivals. Real Madrid have had the better of Atletico Madrid in recent years, having won six of their last eight meetings.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be hoping to make it seven wins in nine later this month, when they face off with Atleti at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 25th of February. It will be the pair’s second meeting in a month, after Real Madrid won 3-1 after extra time in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.

For that match, Atleti were given just 334 tickets by Real Madrid, which caused outrage among those associated with Los Rojiblancos, including forward Antoine Griezmann. Los Blancos have repeated the trick, and given their rivals the exact same ticket allocation, as per MD.

Tickets cost €70 for the Copa tie, but for the match this much, they have been increased to €95, which is likely to annoy Atletico Madrid officials even further.