Atletico Madrid eyeing up move for out-of-contract World Cup winning defender

It’s shaping up to be a big summer for Atletico Madrid. With Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu already expected to make the move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer, others are likely to follow.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram is being lined up as a priority signing, while a shock move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is also being considered. Soyuncu is not expected to be the only defender through the door for Los Rojiblancos, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe another option.

Another target for Atleti is Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi. The Argentine, who turns 35 on Sunday, was part of Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup winning squad last year, and impressed throughout the tournament for La Albiceleste.

Otamendi is out of contract in Portugal at the end of the season, and is not expected to renew. This has alerted Atleti, according to Todofichajes, but they aren’t the only La Liga club interested, with Sevilla also keen on the veteran centre back.

Otamendi has experience of playing in La Liga, having previously been at Valencia for the 2014/15 season. Despite his age, he would be an excellent option of either side, and would provide valuable experience.