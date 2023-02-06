‘You’ll never have as much money as me’ – Vinicius Junior aims sad insult at Real Mallorca defenders

Real Madrid came away from Son Moix with nothing to show for their efforts against Real Mallorca, after a Nacho Fernandez own goal condemned them to defeat. Once again though, the focus was Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian was a constant threat and won the penalty missed by Marco Asensio, as well as creating their best other opportunity in the second half. However he was involved in a number of run-ins with Mallorca defenders too.

Los Blancos were furious he did not receive more protection from the referee after being fouled ten times over the course of the match. Responsible for several of those were Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raillo, who have criticised Vinicius for his attitude in the past. In the previous game, a 4-1 win for Real Madrid, Vinicius told them they were going to the second division.

This time it appears he couldn’t resist another bite either. According to El Chiringuito, Vincius told Raillo and Maffeo that they were ‘very bad’, but also ‘when you finish football you will have to look for another job because you will never have as much money as me.’

💣 VINICIUS, a MAFFEO y RAILLO: 🔥 "Cuando dejes el fútbol tendrás que buscarte otro trabajo porque nunca tendrás tanto dinero como yo". 💥 "Qué malo eres". 🚨EXCLUSIVA @alexsilvestreSZ🚨 pic.twitter.com/sxJlcQYKAr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 6, 2023

The Brazilian was also seen showing his badge to the Mallorca fans, which Raillo in turn did to him in the second half.

Vinicius has received shoddy treatment in Spain and nothing justifies some of the challenges on him nor the racial abuse he continues to receive.

However it is no surprise that he rubs opposition players up the wrong way with comments of that manner. Quite apart from being a classless insult, more so from someone who has made their way out of poverty to get where he is, it would motivate anyone to be more physical with him in a head-to-head battle.