Xavi Hernandez highlights deficiency in Barcelona squad

Barcelona managed to secure a 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday night that lifted them eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid. With Sergio Busquets going off injured early on, and the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0 until just before the hour mark, it looked as if it might be a tricky night for the Blaugrana. However two much-maligned figures in Jordi Alba and Raphinha were crucial to the victory.

The Brazilian scored Barcelona’s third and assisted the second for Gavi in a decisive, if mixed performance. Meanwhile Alba, who has lost his place to Alejandro Balde this season, took the captain’s armband from Busquets and came up with the first goal and an assist for Raphinha’s strike.

Speaking to Marca after the match, manager Xavi Hernandez highlighted one of Alba’s key attributes, but also one of Barcelona’s weaknesses.

“Jordi is a passer. We don’t have players with an exceptional last pass, it’s hard for us and it was a game for that last pass. Sevilla is a low-block team and Alba generates a lot for us on the wing. He has assisted and scored. Balde is more about surprising [the opposition]. Today was another day for Alba.”

Alba himself highlighted after the game that he was not looking to send a message with his performance, more just attempting to do his best with the minutes he has.

Increasingly Balde’s explosive runs are becoming a threat for teh Blaugrana and it would be no surprise to see him continue to start against bigger sides, while Alba might be more help unlocking more conservative sides.