WATCH: Vinicius Junior abused while signing autographs after Real Mallorca match

The storm around Vinicius Junior has reached fever pitch. The Brazilian winger has been Real Madrid’s de facto attacking star with the regular abences of Karim Benzema this season. That focus has not benefitted him.

Every away game sees Vinicius as the focus of fans and players’ ire, no matter the opponent. Far too often, that has spilled over into depressing realms too.

That was not the case after Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Mallorca on Sunday, but it was shown just how much he has become the villain for opposition fans. Even as he was signing for autographs and posing for pictures after the match, Vinicius received abuse from a Mallorca fan.

@As_TomasRoncero Por favor defende a @ vinijr de esa cacería sin sentido! Lo único que van a lograr es que se vaya de España, por más que le duela tomar esa decisión. Eso tiene que frenarse!😔😢 Maradona hubiera saltado la valla, y embocado a unos cuantos…👇 pic.twitter.com/wtn7URiw5n — Ane (@AneJosefine) February 5, 2023

Initially chanting ‘Maffeo’ and then shouting ‘Do you know who Raillo is now’, referencing two of the Mallorca defenders who have had run ins with Vinicius. The Brazilian is said to have commented that he did not know who Raillo was in response to criticism from the Mallorca captain.

The haranguing continued, as he was then called ‘bigmouth’ and ‘stupid’ by the seemingly lone fan.

The climate around Vinicius is spilling over into concerning levels for Real Madrid as a football team, and Vinicius in a wider sense. The former are in danger of seeing one of their best players limited, while there must be questions about Vinicius emotional state after so much abuse in recent weeks.