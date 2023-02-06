Uruguayan midfielder off the market as Getafe secure crucial renewal

Getafe have locked down one of their star players after agreeing a new deal with midfielder Mauro Arambarri.

The 27-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season, and was thought to be a potential candidate to leave the club, with the quality to play higher than a relegation battle. He has 12 caps for Uruguay and would potentially have made their World Cup squad, but picked up a muscle tear that ruled him out.

Now into his sixth season at the club, Getafe confirmed he would be adding to his 180 appearances, over the course of a new contract lasting until 2028. While it remains to be seen how he recovers from injury, Arambarri has been consistently impressive during his time in La Liga.

It was thought that Valencia, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis were all looking at bringing him to the club at various points. Thus locking him down can be regarded as something of a coup for Angel Torres and Getafe.