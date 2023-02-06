Real Madrid travel to Morocco without five players, but two key stars may return

Real Madrid looked as if they were cresting the hill in terms of injuries with the return of David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni two weekends ago, but once again they are struggling with key problems.

Karim Benzema and Eder Militao have both suffered injuries, while Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out for much of February. On Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also pulled out of the starting line-up with a muscle strain.

None of the five will travel with the squad to Morocco for the Club World Cup, but there is hope for two of them. Diario AS say that Courtois’ injury is less serious than feared and depending on how he recovers, he could rejoin the side at some point this week.

The same can be said of Benzema. The French forward came off last Thursday against Valencia, missing the Mallorca match. While he is likely to miss the World Club Cup against Al Ahly in Rabat, Carlo Ancelotti reckons he could be fit for the final at the weekend if they make it.

Both of them make a huge difference to the side and their fitness issues are a key part of the contrast between last year and this one. Unless Real Madrid can find a way to keep both fit for the remainder of the season, it will be a struggle to meet their objectives.