Real Madrid now fear they are losing race for Jude Bellingham as favourites emerge

Real Madrid are concerned they miss out on their top transfer target for the summer, as Jude Bellingham edges away from a move to Los Blancos.

Just over 12 months ago well-connected sources began reporting that Los Blancos were interested in signing Bellingham as their long-term replacement for Luka Modric. Since then the 19-year-old England international has only gone from strength to strength.

Borussia Dortmund are attempting to make him their highest-paid player, but like Real Madrid, fear they are fighting a losing battle. According to The Athletic, both feel they are losing out to the Premier League in the race for Bellingham’s signature, as Liverpool and Manchester City profile as favourites for his signature.

The former would likely have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stand a chance, which currently isn’t a given, with Liverpool in tenth position and 11 points off the pace. It is believed that Bellingham’s family have always favoured a return to England too.