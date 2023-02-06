Rayo Vallecano push European hopes with Almeria win

Rayo Vallecano have moved up to fifth place in La Liga after beating Almeria 2-0 in Vallecas.

Home form will be vital if Andoni Iraola’s side are serious about pushing for a European spot and they have lost just three times at home this season.

Iraola is rumoured to be a target for Premier League side Leeds United, with the Basque coach tipped to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, but he is focused on Rayo right now.

Both sides carved out chances in busy opening period on the night as Rayo goal keeper Stole Dimitrievski produced a crucial stop from Leo Baptistao.

However, the hosts stepped up the tempo after the restart, as Rodrigo Ely diverted home Isi Palazon’s corner for a disastrous own goal.

Rayo get the breakthrough!

That changed the momentum of the contest as Palazon popped up to feed substitute Alvaro Garcia for the clincher just after the hour mark.

They're dreaming of European football at Vallecas!

Up next for Rayo is a weekend trip to neighbours Getafe as struggling Almeria host Real Betis.

