PSG to challenge Barcelona for Bernardo Silva

Barcelona could be challenged in a summer battle for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with an offer for the Portuguese international ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, as part of an €80m transfer package to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola has previously stated his determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star playing a key role for the Premier League champions in recent years.

However, Guardiola is also fabled for his ruthlessness in offloading players that want to leave his leave, and Silva is rumoured to be considering his options.

According to reports from French outlet Le10 Sport, PSG are considering a move for Silva, with his valuation now lowered to under €70m.

The 28-year-old was also an AS Monaco teammate of Kylian Mbappe, as part of the 2017 Ligue 1 title winning side, and the Les Bleus hotshot is keen on a reunion in Paris.