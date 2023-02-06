Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois miss FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid head off on FIFA Club World Cup duty without three key players due to injury.

Los Blancos take on Egyptian side Al Ahly at the semi final stage on February 8 ahead of a potential final three days later.

However, despite their status as favourites to win the tournament, Carlo Ancelotti’s plans have been hit by some key absences.

Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out, after suffering an adductor muscle issue in the warm up for their 1-0 La Liga loss at Mallorca with Andriy Lunin set to cover for the Belgian international.

Eder Militao and captain Karim Benzema both missed the trip to Palma through injury and neither player has recovered in time to travel to Morocco.

Ancelotti is expected to rotate his starting options for the game, despite his determination to win another world title, with squad players given a chance to impress in Rabat.

If Real Madrid do reach the final they will face either Flamengo or Al-Hilal.