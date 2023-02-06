Jules Kounde apologises to Sevilla fans after Barcelona victory

Barcelona looked like they might struggle against Sevilla in the second half, but once the game was opened up following Jordi Alba’s opener, the Blaugrana ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. Former Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will have enjoyed getting one over his former side, but equally was keen not to offend his former fans.

Los Nervionenses are enduring a difficult season this campaign, sitting just two points above the relegation zone after 20 matches. At this stage last year, they were Real Madrid’s closest challengers.

However the following day, Kounde apologised for his celebrations during the Barcelona goals.

“I was always grateful for the opportunity to wear the red and white jersey and for the love I received during my time there. That is why I wanted to apologise for the goal celebration which, in a moment of euphoria, was exaggerated on my part. I wish you the best, always.”

Siempre fue agradecido por la oportunidad de vestir la camiseta rojiblanca y por el cariño que recibió durante mi tiempo allí.

Por eso quería pedir disculpas por la celebración del gol que, dentro de un momento de euforia, fue exagerada por mi parte. Os deseo lo mejor, siempre. — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) February 6, 2023

The goal celebration against former clubs tends to divide debate. It is one of the more strange debates in football. While fans may find it hard or bitter to see former players they loved celebrating against their club, it is no reflection on their relationship with their former club, rather joy for their current one.

It is not hard to understand why players avoid celebrations though, as they seek to maintain good relations with former fanbases they got on well with.