Jordi Alba on eight-point Barcelona-Real Madrid gap: ‘It’s a very good distance’

Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid’s slip up against Real Mallorca on Sunday to extend their lead over their bitter rivals to eight points, in what many feel is a significant blow in the title race. Los Blancos failed to take anything from their trip to Mallorca, while Barcelona sealed an excellent second half, overcoming Sevilla 3-0.

Speaking to Sport after the match, left-back Jordi Alba was pleased with his side’s progress in La Liga.

“We are having a very good season, playing well, pressing well and ensuring that our rivals don’t have chances. It is eight points and although there is a lot of league left, it is a very good distance.”

Sevilla shut down Barcelona well in the first half, with the Blaugrana often being restricted to shots from distance in order to test Yassine Bounou. The second saw Barcelona exploit the small gaps in Sevilla’s five-man defence.

“In the first half it was difficult to find spaces, because they played very closed off and deep, but in the second we understood the game better and the goals came”.

Alba also spoke about his role this season, having been usurped by Alejandro Balde for much of the campaign.

“I’m not one to send messages. When I play, I take advantage of the minutes and when I don’t, I dedicate myself to encouraging and helping youngsters to know what it’s like to play for this club.”

The 33-year-old looks to have a tricky job of winning back his spot, with Balde receiving widespread plaudits for his performances, particularly against Real Betis and Real Madrid.

