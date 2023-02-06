Diego Simeone still unconvinced by Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is rumoured to be unimpressed by Memphis Depay’s start at the club.

The Dutch international completed a move to Atletico from Barcelona in the January transfer window after the two clubs agreed a €3m deal, with €1m in add ons.

Depay signed a two and a half year deal in the Spanish capital, until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, before making his Los Rojiblancos debut in their 3-0 win at Real Valladolid on January 21.

Simeone asked coaching staff to work with Depay individually to bring him up to match fitness, following a spell on the sidelines in Catalonia.

However, the Argentinian is still unconvinced by Depay’s readiness to play in his Atletico team, with just 20 minutes of action off the substitutes bench since, and very little impact.

Simeone looks unwilling to break up the Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata pairing with strong reasoning and Depay is set for a bit part role in the coming weeks.