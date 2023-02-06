Dani Alves and wife Joana Sanz finally see each other amidst rumours of split

Brazilian defender Dani Alves finally saw his wife Joana Sanz for the first time since his arrest in January, as the latter visited him in prison.

Alves was arrested on the 20th of January and over two weeks later Sanz has decided to visit him. As per Fiesta (via Marca), Sanz told the assembled press that ‘I am not going to abandon him at the worst moment in his life’.

She was also asked about how the former Barcelona defender was, to which she responded ‘What do you think?’

There have been rumours that Sanz was considering ending their marriage after Alves was accused of sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub on the 30th of December.

Sanz scrubbed her Instagram of all evidence of Alves in the aftermath of the arrest. Following his arrest, it transpired that Alves had changed his testimony several times about the incident. His lawyer now maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual and that the reason for Alves’ dishonesty was an attempt to cover up his infidelity to Sanz.