Barcelona to reduce number of season ticket holders by 70% next season

Barcelona are set to dramatically reduce the numbers of season ticket holders for the coming season, as they temporarily move to Montjuic during the renovation of Camp Nou.

Work on Camp Nou has already begun as Barcelona look to renovate their stadium, built in 1957. During the period of reconstruction, the club have agreed to move to Estadi Lluis Companys for the 2023-24 season while the majority of the work is carried out.

Of course this represents a logistical problem and a financial burden for the club, given Camp Nou’s current 99,500 capacity is approaching double that of the 55,962-seater Olympic stadium.

According to MD, Instituional Vice-President Elena Fort confirmed that Barcelona only intend to offer around 25,000 season tickets next season, selling the rest on general sale. While many members do not attend or give up their tickets for resale regularly at Camp Nou, it is a dramatic reduction on the current 83,000 season ticket holders at present. It represents a reduction of 69.9% on the current total.

It is not yet clear how it will be decided which fans will get those tickets. There will also be no price reduction for season ticket holders, although they will have the chance to freeze their ticket for a year.

Cynical observers might say that the dramatic reduction and likely scarcity of tickets will allow Barcelona to hike prices on general sale. It could well price many regulars out of going to see the games.