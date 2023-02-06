Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany addresses Sergio Busquets contract negotiations

Morale is high in Barcelona after a 3-0 win over Sevilla lifted them to a remarkable eight-point gap over rivals Real Madrid. There was one sour note to the victory though, as Sergio Busquets came off early on in the tie after receiving a heavy challenge which appeared to injure the top of his foot.

The 34-year-old veteran is now a serious doubt for Barcelona’s first leg against Manchester United in the Europa League playoff round, which takes place in just ten days time.

It may well be his last shot at European glory with Barcelona too. Out of contract in the summer, there is still no news on whether he will renew his deal with Barcelona, a subject of much speculation.

Ahead of the Sevilla match, Director of Football Mateu Alemany told DAZN that he would not interfere in the decision, via Sport.

“I am not going to enter into the coach’s plan, of course. Busi knows the consideration and appreciation he has at home. Obviously, he is an institution here; for the club, for us and for the Barca members. He is out of contract, but that is a circumstance that he will assess because here the important thing is also his future project.”

Alemany made it sound as if there were just two people involved in the discussion though. Rather than trying to persuade him to stay, it appears manager Xavi Hernandez will be the one to put the club’s point of view to Busquets.

“I believe that between him and Xavi they will make that decision when they consider it pertinent, and we will support it. If he stays, fantastic.”

Xavi has regularly told the press throughout the season that he still sees Busquets as an important part of the Barcelona team, and that he has a place in the side next season should he want it. If he does leave, most believe Busquets will head to Major League Soccer in the summer.