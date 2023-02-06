Barcelona links with Tottenham Hotspur winger shut down by Fabrizio Romano

Sevilla struggled to cause danger for Barcelona on Sunday night in their La Liga tie at Camp Nou, failing to register a shot on target until the final five minutes of the match. One of their few promising attacks was led by returning loanee Bryan Gil though.

The young winger came on at half-time for Sevilla, but like much of his team, struggled to cause significant danger for the Blaugrana.

In the lead up to the match, MD had revealed that Barcelona were keen on bringing Gil to Camp Nou as a loanee themselves last season, although they ultimately opted for Jorge Mendes’ client Adama Traore. Seemingly a similar case played out with Edinson Cavani, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became available.

Caught Offside asked transfer expert Fabrizio Romano whether there was any hope of a similar move happening this January, following Ousmane Dembele’s injury late in the January window.

“He was hoping for Sevilla move because he wanted to go back there and be a regular starter, he wanted to play.”

“At Barca there’s more competition than at Spurs probably,” he explained in his column.

The Blaugrana did apparently call Atletico Madrid after Dembele’s injury, as per Sport, hoping to bring in an alternative. The Frenchman is expected to be back at some point between the latter stages of February and early March.