Atletico Madrid linked with surprise move for Chelsea midfielder during clearout

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante is out of contract this summer and with the Blues bringing in a number of pricey reinforcements, this summer will see something of an exodus too.

One of the names on the chopping block is Kante. The French World Cup winner has been injured for almost the entirety of the season and at 31, Chelsea have decided against renewing him.

For months he has been linked with Barcelona in case Sergio Busquets leaves at the end of the season. On a free deal, he would represent low-cost alternative.

However MD say that Atletico Madrid could be alternate destination for Kante. They too are not blessed with plentiful funds to spend in the summer and he would strengthen a midfield that has been looking for a deeper presence alongside Koke Resurreccion for some time. Axel Witsel arrived last summer and Geoffrey Kondogbia is also an option, but both have found themselves on the bench of late.