Asier Illarramendi unsure on Real Sociedad future

Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi has admitted he is unsure if he will still be at the club next season.

The veteran midfielder is out of contract at the end of 2022/23 with no confirmation over the club’s plans to offer him an extension.

The Basque born schemer has seen his role reduced in the last two seasons, as injuries and the consistent form of his teammates, has forced him down the pecking order for Imanol Alguacil.

Six La Liga starts so far this season demonstrates his role as a squad player, despite retaining the captaincy, with Alguacil open to retaining the 32-year-old on a shot term deal.

However, Illarramendi is more openminded over his next step, with potential offers on the table from the USA and the Middle East.

“The truth is I don’t think about it. Now I’m playing more minutes and we’ll see how the season ends”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I think about enjoying the present and I’m comfortable and playing. At the end of the season we’ll make an assessment and talk about what we have to talk about,”

La Real’s plan is to offer a one year extension, with the option to add on another 12 months, if Illarramendi stays fit, but the deal would include a salary reduction at the Estadio Anoeta.

