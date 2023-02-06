Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi posts remarkable statistic

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has continued his impressive rise this season as La Real battle to retain him in San Sebastian.

The 23-year-old ended immediate speculation over his future at the club in January, with Barcelona also linked with a bid, by signing a contract extension at the Estadio Anoeta.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the top defensive midfielders in La Liga, and La Real are determined to keep him at the club, with a renewal agreed until 2027.

However, despite their firm stance of over the 24-year-old, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is rumoured to be plotting a summer move to pay his €60m release clause,

Zubimendi’s skillset is highly sought-after across Europe, as a blend of superb passing and consistency in the defensive side of his game, as shown by an excellent statistic on the Spanish international.

As per data gathered by Squawka, Zubimendi is No.1 for aerial duels won across 199 midfielders in European football.

199 midfielders have contested at least 150 aerial duels since the start of the 2019/20 season: ◎ 232 contested

◎ 165 won

◉ 71.1% win rate Martín Zubimendi has the best success rate. 💪 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 25, 2023

Since 2018/19, based on at least 150 aerial duels contested, Zubimendi has come out on top in 71.1%, ahead of clubmate Mikel Merino and La Roja colleague Rodri.