All the games Sergio Busquets will miss after ankle sprain is confirmed by Barcelona

Barcelona are set to be without their captain for at least one of their crucial Europa League playoff ties with Manchester United, after the club today confirmed an injury to Sergio Busquets.

The 34-year-old came off after just five minutes against Sevilla, following a strong challenge from Youssef En-Nesyri. Franck Kessie replaced him almost immediately.

Cadena SER say that will keep him out for two to three weeks. That would rule him out of a trip to Villarreal next weekend, before two home ties against Manchester United and Cadiz. Should the injury prolong itself to three weeks, he will also be in doubt for the return leg against United and a trip to Almeria. However he does look likely to be back for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid on the second of March.

Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez appeared to have hit on a winning formula with a four-man midfield consisting of Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri, but that will have to be reconfigured now. Against Sevilla, Kessie deputised well, with de Jong moving back to play Busquets role, while he gave the assist for Jordi Alba’s opener. With Busquets out though, it will open up the question as to whether he reverts to a 4-3-3 or continues with an extra midfielder.