Zinedine Zidane wants Neymar out, Barcelona forward in if he becomes PSG head coach

Having been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, Zinedine Zidane looks set to return to football management next season. Reports suggest that he will return back home to manage Paris Saint-Germain, who have been unimpressed with current boss Christophe Galtier.

Zidane would take over a star studded PSG squad, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, whom he managed at Real Madrid on two occasions. Neymar would also be in the squad, but Todofichajes believe that Zidane would be looking to move on the Brazilian superstar.

Neymar has previously been linked with a move away, but the Brazilian has stayed in the French capital and had a phenomenal first half of the season. However, his form has dipped in recent weeks, and Zidane is likely to get rid of him should he take the reins.

Should Neymar be let go, it is believed that Zidane will replace the former Barcelona player with a current one. Ousmane Dembele has been in great form for the Blaugrana this season, but his future is unclear as he is yet to sign a new deal.

With his current contract expiring in 2024, and with a measly €50m release clause, Zidane is targeting a move for Dembele if he fails to agree new terms with Barca, which would be a disaster for the La Liga leaders.