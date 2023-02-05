Zinedine Zidane set for return to management

Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, which was his first campaign without a trophy in his senior managerial career.

Despite that, the Frenchman enjoyed two good spells at Real Madrid, albeit his first was more successful. In total, Zidane won 11 major honours during his time in charge, which included three Champions League titles.

He has been unable to find another job in the last 18 months, despite his previous successes. Zidane had held out for the France national team job, but the FFF opted to renew Didier Deschamps’ contract instead.

However, he could be set for a return to management in the near future. Todofichajes have revealed that he is in talks to become head coach at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, with the French champions having been left unhappy with current boss Christophe Galtier.

If he takes the job, Zidane would likely link up with Lionel Messi, who he was on the opposite of for several El Clasico matches when the Argentine was at Barcelona.