Xavi remains determined to sign La Liga defender in summer

Following Hector Bellerin’s deadline day move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP, Barcelona have been left without a natural right back in their squad for the second half of the season.

Bellerin rarely played during his second spell at the club, with Jules Kounde typically being first choice in the position, despite his willingness to play in central defence. Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo can also play at right back, so Barca are likely to be covered for the remainder of this campaign.

However, adding reinforcements to the position will be a high priority in the summer, should Barcelona be able to sign players. One player that has been linked in the past is Villarreal’s World Cup winner Juan Foyth, and Fichajes state that he is Xavi Hernandez’s first choice to be added to his squad.

Interestingly, Foyth is not a natural in the position either, having largely played as a centre back for Tottenham Hotspur before his move to the Yellow Submarine. Nevertheless, Xavi has made his intentions clear that he wants the 25-year-old at Barcelona next season.