Xavi hails ‘extraordinary’ Raphinha after key Sevilla win

Barcelona head coach Xavi reserved special praise for Raphinha following his key role in their 3-0 La Liga win over Sevilla.

Three points on the board at the Camp Nou continues Barcelona’s impressive unbeaten start to 2023 and opens up an eight point lead at the top of the table at the end of the weekend.

Brazilian star Raphinha was vital in Barcelona’s attempts to break through a dogged Sevilla defence on the night in Catalonia with an assist and a goal to take the game away from the visitors.

8 – @FCBarcelona´s winger Raphinha 🇧🇷 has been involved in more goals than any other #LaLiga player in all competitions in 2023 (8 – four goals and four assists). Inspired. pic.twitter.com/SKmZ49f3s6 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 5, 2023

His performance has boosted his chances of remaining as a permanent fixture in Xavi’s starting line up ahead of a busy run of games across multiple competitions this month.

“Today was a day to dare. We generated many chances against the low block of Sevilla”, as per post match quotes from Diario AS.

“As for Raphinha, he was intense, he attacked spaces, and gave us key things in attack and he is doing decisive things.

“Now it seems to me that he stands out more as he is an extraordinary player.”

Victory at the Camp Nou extends Barcelona’s winning run to 14 games across all competitions, ahead of travelling to Villarreal in league action next weekend, followed by a Europa League trip to Premier League giants Manchester United.