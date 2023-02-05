Xavi dismisses Barcelona’s La Liga title favourites tag

Barcelona head coach Xavi has rejected talk of his side being La Liga title favourites.

La Blaugrana are currently leading the way at the top of the table, with a five point edge over arch rivals Real Madrid, following their 1-0 loss at Mallorca.

Barcelona can extend their advantage to eight points, if they beat Sevilla at the Camp Nou tonight, as they look to ease away from the chasing pack.

However, despite their solid lead, Xavi is not taking anything for granted, with just under half of the league season still to play in the coming months.

“I don’t feel like we’re favourites, I feel like we are candidates to win it,” as per reports from Marca.

“We’re competing with the current La Liga and Champions League champions. We’ll fight for the league until the last or penultimate day.

“I see Real Madrid as strong as ever, despite being five points behind.”

Xavi knows the challenge of battling across multiple fronts will be a huge task for his squad, as the campaign begins to intensify this month.

Alongside the title race, Barcelona also take on Manchester United in a Europa League last 16 play off, and they face Real Madrid in a two legged Copa del Rey semi final.