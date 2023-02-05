WATCH: Nacho Fernandez OG gives Mallorca shock early lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have the chance to move within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona with victory over Mallorca in Sunday’s early kick off, but they are failing to take their chance.

The hosts have European ambitions, as they sit six points off Real Betis in sixth, but a victory would see them close to just three points behind. At the moment, they will be doing just that, as an own goal from Nacho Fernandez have given them a shock lead.

A beautiful cross from the left from Dani Rodriguez flicked off the head of Nacho, and the ball looped over Andriy Lunin, who is standing in for Thibaut Courtois.

Mallorca shock Real Madrid by taking an early lead! 😱 Muriqi's attempted header ends up guided over Lunin's head and into his own net by Nacho 😬 pic.twitter.com/uytr4wlFOg — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 5, 2023

Vedat Muriqi with the perfect looping header to put Mallorca ahead of Real Madrid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K0D1TrUm9S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2023

It is a disastrous start for Real Madrid, who are already without several key players for the trip to the Balearic Islands, with Courtois being the latest to miss out on playing. They must now find a way back into the game, although they do have plenty of time.