WATCH: Iago Aspas accused of “faking injury” to get Real Betis player sent off

Saturday’s late kick off between Real Betis and Celta Vigo was a classic La Liga fixture. After many twists and turns, Los Celestes gained a big three points in their battle against relegation, and defeated their host 4-3.

The big flashpoint of the encounter came right at the end, when Betis’ Luiz Felipe clashed with Iago Aspas, who fell to the ground holding his face after a collision with the Brazilian defender. Felipe was sent off, and a melee ensued which resulted in multiple yellow cards being shown.

This is getting ugly! 😡 It's all boiling over towards the end of this insane game as several cards are shown, including a red for Real Betis' Luiz Felipe 🟥 pic.twitter.com/RzsUSQXVi1 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 4, 2023

The drama hasn’t stopped there. Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini was furious with Aspas, and accused him of getting Felipe sent off.

“It seems to me an unforgivable disloyalty of Iago Aspas. The players have to improve in LaLiga. Luiz Felipe hits his hand, not the face. It is repudiable, and he must be punished in the same way as Felipe.”

Felipe will likely miss Real Betis’ next three La Liga matches following his dismissal, having already missed several league games recently due to another red card against Athletic Club at the end of December.