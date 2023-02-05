More misery for Valencia in Girona loss as Real Valladolid win at Real Sociedad

Valencia struggles in La Liga continued this weekend as they lost 1-0 away at Girona.

Los Che made the move to sack Gennaro Gattuso in midweek following a disastrous start to 2023 for the former Italian international.

Voro Gonzalez resumed his traditional interim head coach role for the trip to Catalonia as their winless streak in league action stretches to three months.

Both sides wasted great chances either side of the break before Borja Garcia rifled home a superb winner late on.

Borja García on the swivel! 😍 Beautiful technique and Girona are in front 👏 pic.twitter.com/VYEgpbp77v — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 5, 2023

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, Real Sociedad were caught cold in the race for European qualification, as they slipped up at home to Real Valladolid.

La Real were unable to make something from their numerous openings, as Alexander Sorloth hit a post, and Cyle Larin came off the bench to head home a winner for the second week in a row.

And Valladolid are in front! 🟣 Cyle Larin breaks the deadlock as Real Sociedad's control and pressure in the game now counts for nothing 😮 pic.twitter.com/doGK3AAeIJ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 5, 2023

Despite the defeat, the Basque side remain inside the Champions League spots, with Girona and Valladolid well set in mid-table, and Valencia a single point outside of the relegation zone.

