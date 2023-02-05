Seven European clubs interested in move for young Barcelona forward

This season, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has largely stuck with a regular starting eleven for La Liga matches, providing that injury and suspension is not an issue. This has meant that many of the squad has been reduced to substitution appearances.

One of these players who has been reduced to cameos is Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old broke onto the scene for Barca four years ago, but has yet to establish himself on the first team under Xavi. He has appeared in every single match for the Blaugrana this season, but has rarely started, with his longest spell being when Robert Lewandowski was suspended.

It was reported on Friday that Barcelona’s Europa League opponents Manchester United were considering a summer move for Fati. Now, MD have revealed that no less than seven clubs across Europe are interested in the forward, with German champions Bayern Munich particularly keen on a transfer.

Despite the interest, Fati has previously stated that he is determined to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, despite interest from other clubs.