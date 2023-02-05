Robert Lewandowski makes Camp Nou return ahead of Sevilla clash

Robert Lewandowski starts his first Barcelona La Liga home game of 2023 as Sevilla head to the Camp Nou.

The Polish international has missed a chunk of league action in January due to a three game ban being imposed during the World Cup break.

The veteran striker was immediately reinstated by Xavi for the midweek 2-1 win away at Real Betis and the 34-year-old netted the all important winner at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Robert Lewandowski is back in the team and back in the goals! 🙌 Joy for Barcelona as they keep their grip on LaLiga's top spot 👏 pic.twitter.com/3E10yaoIrZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 1, 2023

He leads the Barcelona attack once again tonight, with Xavi making just one change to his starting line up, as Jordi Alba returns to the first XI, in place of Alejandro Balde.

Sevilla make four changes to their starting line up with January signing Pape Gueye making his debut for the Andalucians in Catalonia.

A win for Barcelona would restore their eight point lead at the top of the table after Real Madrid slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Mallorca.