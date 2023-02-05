Revealed: Real Madrid’s semi-finals opponents for Club World Cup showpiece

Following the resumption of their La Liga fixture against Mallorca on Sunday, Real Madrid will travel to Morocco for the Club World Cup. Los Blancos qualified for the competition as a result of winning the Champions League last season, and they will now aim to add another trophy to their collection.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side now know who they will face in Wednesday’s semi-final of the tournament, following the resumption of the quarterfinals on Saturday. Egyptian champions Al Ahly defeated MLS side Seattle Sounders and will now face Real Madrid in Rabat, with the winner facing either Flamengo or Al Hilal in the final, due to be played next weekend.

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup on four previous occasion, having done so in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Club officials will hope that a fifth crown can be added to their collection.

The Club World Cup would be Real Madrid’s second honour of the second, having already won the European Super Cup, and Ancelotti’s men will be targeting another three competition victories come the end of the season.