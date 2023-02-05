Real Madrid looking to steal defensive target from Barcelona

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have had problems at right back this season. For Los Blancos, club officials have been left unimpressed with the performances of Dani Carvajal, while Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola have been deemed not not be good enough to start regularly.

At times, Eder Militao and Nacho have filled in, but both are natural in the centre of defence. Youngster Vinicius Tobias can play there, but he has yet to be entrusted with playing by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. As such, it is a position that could be looked at in the summer as Real Madrid look ahead to next season.

To solve their own issues at right back, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman is likely to be moved on by the German champions in the summer, but Barca aren’t the only El Clasico side interested. Todofichajes have stated that Real Madrid are looking at him too, and they believe that the player would prefer a switch to the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do opt for Pavard in the summer, or if they do indeed look to strengthen at right back.