Real Madrid forward suffers another injury setback, will miss Club World Cup

Real Madrid have been massively unlucky with injuries this season, and especially since the return of domestic football at the end of December.

In recent weeks, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out with long term injuries, while David Alaba and Eder Militao have also been sidelined. Aurelien Tchouameni missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury, although the Frenchman made his return midweek in the victory over Valencia.

Another player that has struggled with injury of late, and throughout his whole Real Madrid career, is Eden Hazard. Much was expected of the Belgian when he moved to the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019, but his spell has been a disaster.

A combination of injuries and poor form has seen him drop well down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, and he has rarely been considered for selection, even when he has been fit. Nevertheless, Hazard would likely have been included in the squad for the upcoming Club World Cup, but Sport have revealed that he has tendonitis in his left knee and will now miss the competition.

Real Madrid are looking to offload Hazard in the summer, but with the Belgian having a huge wage and his deal not expiring until the end of next season, it could be difficult to get him off the wage bill.