PSG chief confirms Lionel Messi contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has offered a key update on Lionel Messi’s contract extension.

PSG have consistently stated their plan to open renewal talks with Messi once he settled back in Paris after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Messi’s current deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the 2022/23 season with the Parisians retaining an option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Campos assured PSG fans the club are working towards an agreement with Messi with the extension set to be activated in the coming months.

“At the moment, we’re in discussions with Messi on his extension. I would like to keep him here, I can’t hide that”, as per quotes from the Daily Mail.

“We’re talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him here with us.”

The new deal will run up until the end of the 2023/24 campaign with another 12 month option included up until 2025 by the club.

Messi turns 36 this summer, and the initial agreement would keep him in Paris past his 37th birthday, with another extension on top of that, likely to mean his retirement in France.