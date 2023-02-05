Premier League club lead summer race for highly rated La Liga defender

Cadiz have struggled for much of this season so far, as they find themselves inside the bottom three after 20 games played. The Andalusian side have struggled for consistency under Sergio, but there is hope that they can finish outside of the relegation zone.

Cadiz’s problem this season has been their lack of goals scored, but defensively they had been slightly better. One player that has stood out is Mamadou Mbaye. The Senegalese defender has broken into the first team this season, having previously been languishing in the youth sides at the club.

Despite a poor performance in Friday’s humbling defeat to Athletic Club, Mbaye has been solid, and his performances have attracted interest from across Europe. Fichajes report that Premier League side Southampton are very interested in a summer move for the 24-year-old, whose contract at Cadiz expires at the end of next season.

However, the Saints are not the only club keen on Mbaye, and with his contract situation, Cadiz may be set to lose him for a cut price deal, especially if they are relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.