Predicted XIs Barcelona-Sevilla: One enforced change likely for Xavi

Barcelona will look to continue their good run of form when they host Sevilla at the Camp Nou in Sunday’s late kick off. With Real Madrid playing earlier in the day, the La Liga leaders could have their lead at the top of the table cut to two points by the time they face Jorge Sampaoli’s side.

Having been so successful in recent weeks, Xavi Hernandez is set to keep a familiar look about his starting line-up for the match against Sevilla, with just one enforced change. Both Sport and Marca expect Jordi Alba to replace Alejandro Balde for Barcelona, with the teenager deemed doubtful for the fixture having not trained on Saturday.

Sevilla have won their last two in La Liga, and come into the match against Barca in good form. Los Nervionenses have had a disastrous season up to now, but look to be turning their fortunes around. Marca have Sampaoli playing a 4-4-2, with two-goal hero from last week Youssef En-Nesyri dropping out of the side in favour of Erik Lamela.

Sport have the Moroccan starting, while they expect a 5-3-2 system from Sevilla, with former Barcelona player Ivan Rakitic lining up in midfield alongside Joan Jordan and Fernando.

A few weeks ago, this would likely have been a walkover for Barcelona, but Sevilla upturn in form will make this an interesting affair. Barca have not lost at home to their opponents in 20 years, and they will look to continue that run with another three points on Sunday.