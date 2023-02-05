WATCH: Jordi Alba fires Barcelona ahead against Sevilla

Barcelona have finally forced themselves into a 1-0 lead against Sevilla via Jordi Alba’s superb goal on the hour mark.

La Blaugrana have the chance to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga this weekend if they can secure a victory against the Andalucians.

The hosts struggled to find a way through a well drilled Sevilla defence before the half time whistle with Polish star Robert Lewandowski thwarted by Yassine Bounou.

Lewy tried Bono from a distance, but the keeper wasn't having it. 📺 Watch the game LIVE on #LaLigaTV via @ViaplaySportsUK & @primevideouk Channels! pic.twitter.com/8V360w0ywt — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) February 5, 2023

However, their intensity dropped after the restart, before a moment of magic from Franck Kessie and Alba.

Kessie calmness inside the the Sevilla box created an overload in behind and the Ivorian flicked a clever pass into the onrushing Alba to bury his first goal of the 2022/23 season.

Jordi Alba scores and just look at what it means for him! 😍 That's an important goal for Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/O47LIGddGF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 5, 2023

Jordi Alba puts Barcelona in front! What a ball from Kessie 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Qf2FhazoS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2023

Utilizing the chance kessie,

Goal scored by MR 18

Alba 🔴🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4VUI7X8gQL — Saeef Xubayer (@SXubayer) February 5, 2023

Xavi will be hoping Barcelona can hold on and extend their title advantage but captain Sergio Busquets faces a spell on the sidelines after being forced off with an early injury.

Images via Getty Images