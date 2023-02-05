Isco waiting on Premier League and Serie A offers

Former Real Madrid star Isco is yet to receive an official offer from Premier League side Everton.

The 30-year-old is available as a free transfer, following a controversial exit from Sevilla in December, and he can join a new team outside of the transfer window.

Previous links with Bundesliga duo Union Berlin and RB Leipzig did not materialise into a transfer as the latter refused to break their wage structure to sign him.

After failing to join up with a new club during the January window, Isco is looking for a new challenge, with Everton mooted as a possible option.

Sean Dyche did not sign any new players at Goodison Park last month, but the experienced coach is rumoured to be concerned by Isco’s ability to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

As per fresh reports from Tutto Juve, Juventus are also interested in the former Malaga playmaker, but neither team has reached out to Isco’s representatives at this stage.