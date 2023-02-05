Isco linked with Turkey and Qatar

Former Real Madrid star Isco could make a transfer move to either Turkey or Qatar as links to Premier League side Everton fade.

The 30-year-old schemer is available as a free transfer, following his controversial exit from Sevilla at the end of 2023, and he can join a new team outside of the FIFA transfer window.

Talks with Bundesliga duo Union Berlin and RB Leipzig did not materialise into a transfer as the latter refused to break their wage structure to sign him.

Everton have since emerged as an option but Toffees boss Sean Dyche is rumoured to be unconvinced by Isco’s ability to cope with the physical demands of Premier League football.

According to fresh reports from Marca, Isco has now received offers from Turkish side Konyaspor and an unnamed team in the Qatar Stars League.

Isco is not convinced by a move to Qatar, and would prefer to stay in Europe, with his agent Jorge Mendes expected to step up negotiations in the coming days.