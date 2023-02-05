Enzo Fernandez deal could increase Jude Bellingham fee

Real Madrid’s attempts to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023 could be made more expensive by Enzo Fernandez’s switch to Chelsea.

The Argentina international completed a Premier League transfer record €120m move from Benfica to Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Blues pushed hard to secure a deal, after having previous bids rejected, as Benfica remained firm in their commitment to secure his full release clause.

However, with new ground being broken within the Premier League transfer market, Bellingham’s valuation is expected to rise as a result.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are ready to battle Liverpool and Manchester City for Bellingham, but Dortmund will not accept any fee lower than the one spent on Fernandez last month.

The Bundesliga side could push for between €125m and €150m for the 19-year-old midfielder with Real Madrid aiming to reach a structured deal in the region of €130m.