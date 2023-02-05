Dani Alves “owes over €2m” as jailed footballer’s debts revealed

Dani Alves continues to remain imprisoned in a Barcelona jail as his sexual assault case continues to move forward. The former Barcelona and Sevilla player is currently in prison following accusations in relation to an incident on the 30th of December in Barcelona nightclub Sutton.

The Brazilian looks set to remain in jail for the foreseeable future, with his request for bail looking unlikely to be granted by the presiding judge.

Alves’ finances are dwindling by the day, and could be worse if former club Pumas win their case to be granted €4.5m from their former employee.

A new report from El Confidencial, as per MD, has detailed Alves’ monetary woes. They revealed that the 39-year-old owes €2.25m to the Treasury having accumulated millionaires debts. Furthermore, Alves’ properties in Spain have been placed under embargoes due to the situation.

Despite his situation, Alves is determined to fight for his freedom, but insists that he will accept whatever the outcome of his case is.