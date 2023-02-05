Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti makes World Cup point over Rodrygo’s penalty duty

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his reason for not asking Rodrygo Goes to take a penalty in their 1-0 La Liga loss at Mallorca.

Los Blancos’ defeat in Palma hands another title advantage to league leaders Barcelona this weekend as they struggled for fluency in the Balearics.

Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured the win for the home side as an injury hit Real Madrid suffered their second league defeat in 2023.

However, the visitors missed a crucial late chance to equalise as Pedrag Rajkovic saved Marco Asensio’s penalty against his old team on 59 minutes.

With Karim Benzema missing through injury, there seemed to be some confusion on why Asensio assumed spot kick duties over Rodrygo, despite the Spanish star never taking a La Liga penalty before.

“For the penalty, I chose Asensio over Rodrygo, because I thought he could be affected by the World Cup miss,” as per reports from Marca.

“I chose Asensio because Benzema is first choice, and he is third after Modric, who was on the bench.”

Rodrygo missed the first of Brazil’s penalties in their 2022 World Cup quarter final spot kick shootout defeat to Croatia with Modric converting for Zlatko Dalic’s side.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Karim Benzema Luka Modric Marco Asensio Rodrygo Goes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News