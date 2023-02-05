Carlo Ancelotti laments bad luck as Real Madrid fall behind in La Liga title race

Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca on Sunday afternoon could see Los Blancos drop eight points behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, should Xavi Hernandez’s side defeat Sevilla later in the day.

An early own goal from Nacho Fernandez was the difference between the two sides, as Marco Asensio missed a penalty for Real Madrid in the second half. In 98 minutes, Asensio’s strike was Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s only shot on target.

There was an air of inevitability about how Mallorca would set up against Real Madrid, especially when it came to frustrating Vinicius Jr. The Balearic side played it to perfection, and Ancelotti admitted that his side were unfortunate to come away from tghe match empty handed.

“It was the game we expected, a very tough and difficult one. We haven’t had the luck to handle it. We were stopped many times, and had many faults and falls. We’ve had opportunities and we haven’t taken advantage of them. It was difficult to play between the lines, we tried and it didn’t go well.”

Ancelotti will now turn his attention to the Club World Cup, which Real Madrid will be aiming to win for a fifth time. However, by the time they take on Elche in league action in 10 days’ time, they could be 11 points off Barcelona.